Plane crash near Corner Brook under investigation

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada signage outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday in May 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The TSB confirmed that an investigation is underway into a crash near Corner Brook, in western Newfoundland. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A plane crash near Corner Brook on Friday is now under investigation, the Transportation Safety Board says.

The TSB confirmed it "will be deploying a team of investigators" to look into what it called an "accident" Friday.

A Cessna 337H aircraft operated by Quebec-based Sasair was involved.

More to come