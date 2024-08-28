Plane crashes into busy road – but pilot and passenger make miracle escape

The light aircraft came to rest on a busy Gloucestershire road - Mila Vukelia/SWNS

A pilot and passenger narrowly escaped disaster after a light aircraft crashed into a busy road next to an airfield in Gloucestershire.

The plane landed on the A419 at around 4.45pm on Tuesday. It happened close to Aston Down Airfield, in Frampton Mansell, between Cirencester and Stroud.

Pictures show the shocked pilot and passenger sitting in the cockpit after the plane crash-landed. One of the plane’s wings is missing, and debris can be seen strewn across the road.

Other images show members of the public surrounding the aircraft as they check on those on board.

Drivers get out of their cars to help the pilot and passenger out of the aircraft - Mila Vukelia/SWNS

Two members of the Cotswold Gliding Club were involved in the incident, a spokesman for the club confirmed.

Chris Cooper told The Telegraph that the Air Accidents Investigations Branch, which investigates serious aircraft incidents, was looking into the crash.

He said: “Two members of the Cotswold Gliding Club were taken to hospital with minor injuries to be checked on after an incident involving one of the club’s motorised gliders.

“The Air Accident Investigation Branch is now involved, so we can’t say much more than that. We are trying to get more information on the status of the survivors.”

The gliding club is one of the largest in the UK and has around 150 members, according to its website.

Emergency services were called to reports of the downed powered glider, with Great Western Air Ambulance mong the respondents.

Describing the incident, an eyewitness told Gloucestershire Live that it looked as though the aircraft “stalled and nose-dived into the main road”.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Motorists are advised that road closures are in place while emergency services are in attendance. There were two occupants on board [the plane] who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary and Great Western Air Ambulance were contacted for comment.