Plane Crashes Into Mobile Home Park in Clearwater

Flames and thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky after a plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, February 1, emergency services said.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene just after 7pm where the found four trailers engulfed in flames.

“We’re in the process of working through with FAA and NTSB to identify the aircraft as well as the pilot or any other members that may have been onboard that aircraft,” Fire Chief Scott Ehlers told reporters.

Video from X user Steven Ascari shows thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and witnesses gathering after the plane crash.

Ascari told Storyful he was inside his apartment when he head a loud explosion.

“We look outside to see a huge fire and cloud of smoke. First responders came quickly and took about 30 minutes to put out the fire,” he said.

This is a developing story. Credit: Steven Ascari via Storyful