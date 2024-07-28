Plane lands, flips over after damaging nose gear at Moultonborough airport, FAA says

Storyful

Passengers were seen disembarking a train stopped in suburban Paris after a series of coordinated arson attacks targeted France’s rail infrastructure on July 26, just hours before the Olympic Games opening ceremony.France’s national rail company, SNCF, said the “massive attack” was aimed at paralyzing the high-speed network.SNCF said “malicious acts” damaged links between Paris and the west, the north, and the east. One act of sabotage was “thwarted” on a southeast line, they said.The company said that emergency repairs had allowed partial and gradual resumption of traffic by Friday afternoon. Repair work was set to continue with traffic disrupted over the weekend, SNCF said.French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said French intelligence services and law enforcement were mobilized “to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts.”Gregoire Doucet took video showing a TGV at the Vanves-Malakoff station on the outskirts of Paris, with passengers seen switching to a local train.Doucet said TGV service did not usually travel on that line. The train was halted minutes from the city’s Montparnasse station. Credit: Gregoire Doucet via Storyful