Plane lands on SR-76, cocaine found on board
Early Thursday morning, a small, single engine airplane made an emergency landing on State Route 76. Officials also recovered cocaine inside the backpack of the plane's passenger.
“Girls are going to Heaven and I’m going to Hell to wait for you,” he texted their mother in June 2020
A Brampton, Ont., man is facing criminal charges for assault and uttering threats after a dispute with a waiter trying to collect a $371 bill at Blue Mountain village. As Sean O’Shea reports, the bill was eventually paid — but waiter Robbie Martin says workers in his industry frequently have to deal with unreasonable customers without sufficient training.
Laura Southworth, 54, is facing charges of child neglect and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE
Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.
Calgary police, bylaw officers and city contractors have been at the scene of an underground tunnel encampment. The discovery is highlighting the dangers faced by those living on the street. Michael King reports near the encampment along 25th Avenue Southeast
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
Police in Port Huron, Mich., say they arrested three men who allege illegally entered the U.S., across the St. Clair River from Canada in a raft.According to authorities, they were spotted near the mouth of the Black River on Monday.Investigators determined the trio were Mexican citizens.When officers responded, police say they saw the accused carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan Street near Grand River Avenue.Authorities show the raft they allege was used by three Mexicans tr
In April 2022, corrections officer Vicky White helped felon Casey White escape from jail. Only one of them made it out alive
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge was set to re-sentence reality TV star Julie Chrisley on Wednesday after an appeals court ordered a new sentence for her conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
In the weeks and months after Justin Breau was fatally stabbed in his Charles Street apartment, police zeroed in on Charles Shatford, whose brother Mark had been shot to death by Breau three years earlier. The week after Breau's death, Saint John police executed a search warrant at Shatford's Waterloo Street apartment, according to evidence entered at the trial on Wednesday. He was also interviewed more formally at his apartment on Sept. 15, 2022. In those interviews, which were played for the j
Stewart Rosenwasser had been indicted Monday in a federal corruption case before FBI agents came to arrest him Tuesday. He reportedly died by suicide.
The city's oldest apartment building appears set to get a brand new life.A Dutch developer, ProWinko, is planning on adding 10 storeys to an existing low-rise heritage building in the Annex — while the current tenants continue to live inside.But tenants at 41-45 Spadina Rd. say they're worried."If something catastrophic happens, we end up with the Red Cross for two weeks," said Charlotte Mickie, a 32-year resident of the building. "What's plan B?"Mickie said tenants want assurances that they'll
A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
K'naan, one of Canada's most successful rappers, who is best known for his 2009 megahit Wavin' Flag, has been charged with sexual assault in Quebec City.K'naan, whose real name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, is alleged to have sexually assaulted someone between July 16 and July 17 in 2010, according to his charge sheet. On those dates, the 47-year-old artist was in Quebec City to perform during the Festival d'été de Québec, a major summer festival in the provincial capital. The alleged victim is a woma
Eva Rebecca Wells and Billy Lee Wells took the money over the course of 11 years.
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court found an 88-year-old former boxer not guilty on Thursday after a retrial for a 1966 quadruple murder, reversing a decision that made him the world's longest-serving death row inmate.
Iwao Hakamada was accused of killing a family of four in 1966 and was found guilty two years later. His death sentence was finalized in 1980
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma was preparing to execute a man Thursday while waiting for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether to spare the death row inmate's life and accept a rare clemency recommendation from the state's parole board.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the matter, an extraordinary culmination to weeks of searches, subpoenas and resignations of top officials that have thrust the city’s government into crisis.
