Plane makes emergency landing on I-76 in Colorado
A small private plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 76 outside of Brush in northeastern Colorado Saturday.
A small private plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 76 outside of Brush in northeastern Colorado Saturday.
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
Malinda Hoagland died in May. She was emaciated, weighing just 50 lbs., and had several broken bones
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
In Tennessee, the Hendersonville Police Department identified the remains of a found July 3 as that of Trinity Bostic, 17, reported missing last week.
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Less than a week after an Arizona man reported his wife missing, launching an expansive search that quickly turned into a criminal investigation, he admitted to killing her and pleaded guilty to murder, authorities announced Friday.
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
The woman was reportedly charged with three counts of child endangerment and was released on bond
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
New York City authorities reported that three people were killed and eight others injured, three critically, after a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July. (AP video by John Minchello)
A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.
Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC following a livestream where he repeatedly used racist and discriminatory language against Black people and Muslims.
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.
A newborn baby girl who was abandoned in a Texas ditch and left to die went unidentified for 23 years until authorities say they recently identified and charged her mother.
Vance Kong, 48, has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision after a fatal crash on the Gardiner Expressway. As Catherine McDonald reports, a 40-year-old woman was killed in the rear-end collision and 2 others were injured including a toddler.
A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Daniel Hyden held without bail on manslaughter charges and other offenses for allegedly killing three and injuring eight while driving drunk on Independence Day.
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
Authorities in Pennsylvania said there were no signs of foul play and the boy’s death was ruled accidental
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Warren Baker