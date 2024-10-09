Plane makes emergency landing after pilot dies on Turkish Airlines flight

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after its pilot died on board.

The Turkish Airlines flight from Seattle to Istanbul was diverted to New York after the man lost consciousness shortly after take-off.

The crew gave the 59-year-old emergency treatment on board and tried to revive him, but he died before the aircraft landed.

It is believed the co-pilot safely landed the plane.

Flight tracking data showed the Airbus A350 took off from Seattle on Tuesday night before flying north over Canada.

However, it then abruptly diverted south and landed at John F Kennedy International Airport just before 6am local time on Wednesday.

The airline named the captain as İlçehin Pehlivan.

Spokesperson Yahya Üstün said he had worked at the airline since 2007 and had no known health problems.

He also passed a medical earlier this year.

Mr Üstün added: "We wish God's mercy to our captain and patience to all his colleagues and loved ones, especially his grieving family."

Arrangements are being made for the passengers to continue their journey from New York, the airline confirmed.