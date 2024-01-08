Plane part lost in dramatic mid-air blowout found

Breaking News image

The missing part of the Alaska Airlines plane that detached while the plane was in the air on Friday has been found, investigators say.

The authorities had been searching for the door plug in Portland - the city the Boeing 737 Max 9 had just departed.

A teacher called Bob found the missing section in his yard, the chair of the organisation leading the investigation said on Monday.

Some 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes remain grounded as safety checks continue.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.