Plane Wings Damaged During One of Two Collisions at Boston Airport on the Same Day

Two planes collided on the runway at Massachusetts’ Boston Logan International Airport in one of two collision incidents on Monday, November 25.

According to local news, an American Airlines aircraft made contact with a parked Frontier Airlines plane that was awaiting pushback.

Footage filmed by Douglas Garcia shows the damaged wing of the Frontier Airlines plane underneath the wing of the American Airlines plane.

Passengers were taken off both of the aircraft so the planes could be checked for damage, local news said, citing Massport.

The Frontier Airlines flight was cancelled, the report stated, and no injuries were recorded.

A second, separate incident took place at Logan on Monday when a vehicle towing an empty JetBlue plane collided with a Cape Air plane with passengers on board, reports said. No injuries were reported. Credit: Douglas Garcia via Storyful