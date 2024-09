Planes Join Effort to Keep Airport Fire Away From Houses

Firefighting planes were joining efforts to keep the growing Airport Fire away from houses on September 10.

Mandatory evacuate orders were in place for areas of Orange and Riverside counties, Cal Fire said.

The fire had burned through more than 19,000 acres and was zero percent contained on Tuesday night.

David Rutledge, who shot this footage, said it showed an area near Rancho Santa Margarita. Credit: David Rutledge via Storyful