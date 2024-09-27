Plane's owner responds to emergency landing

South China Morning Post

A battle for supremacy in autonomous driving is escalating in mainland China, as major electric vehicle (EV) makers speed up development of cars with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to lure buyers. Their effort to build intelligent cars in the world's largest automotive market represents a threat to Tesla's position as a global leader in self-driving, analysts said. "Preliminary autonomous driving systems have emerged as a new battlefront for electric car builders in China because they