Plane's owner responds to emergency landing

Reuters
Southwest Airlines, the pioneering low-cost carrier, is facing a campaign by an activist investor to overhaul a business model it says is outdated, putting pressure on CEO Robert Jordan and leaving the airline scrambling to modernize, analysts say. The proposed changes include plans to switch to assigned seating and extra-legroom seating - higher-margin offerings that competitors like Delta and United Airlines embraced years ago. Ahead of the investor meeting, its chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, told staff in a video message that the airline needed to change its network to account for shifts in business travel patterns after the pandemic.