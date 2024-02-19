Planet Fitness | Morning Blend

CBC

Paul Adams spends a lot of time thinking about what it will mean to grow older in his rural B.C. community.At 55, he knows a lot of people his age and older are looking with some anxiety at their future outside of the province's cities, in the small towns they love."Where I live is my home," he said from his rustic house, where several pelts hang from a wall and firewood is neatly stacked by his chair."I want to stay in my home as long as possible."Adams lives in Princeton, B.C., a community of