‘Planetary parade’ visible in UK tonight as part of rare event that won’t repeat for 400 years

Anthony Cuthbertson
·2 min read
Planets will align in the night sky in January and February 2025 (iStock/ Getty Images)
Planets will align in the night sky in January and February 2025 (iStock/ Getty Images)

January and February will see two remarkable planetary alignments, with one of them offering stargazers a chance to witness a celestial spectacle that will not be repeated for another 400 years.

On Friday 24 January and Saturday 25 January, six planets will line up in the night sky, in an event that some astronomers refer to as a planetary parade.

Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus will appear together in a row, although Neptune and Uranus will only be visible with binoculars or a telescope.

The planets will be together in the night sky throughout the rest of January and February, with weather conditions in the UK looking favourable for a decent viewing this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then on 28 February, seven planets will align in a spectacular configuration that will not occur again until the year 2492.

How the planets will appear looking south-southeast at 7pm in mid-January (Nasa)
How the planets will appear looking south-southeast at 7pm in mid-January (Nasa)

The best time to see the planetary parade in January is during the first couple of hours after the Sun goes down, with Saturn and Venus appearing close to each other in the southwest, Jupiter high overhead and Mars in the east.

The Red Planet will also be reaching “opposition” this month, making its closest approach to Earth in two years. It will therefore appear bigger and brighter in the night sky, making the planetary alignment even more pronounced.

“You’ll have the opportunity to take in four bright planets in a sweeping view,” said Preston Dyches from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“Uranus and Neptune are there, too, technically. But they don’t appear as bright planets... These multi-planet viewing opportunities aren’t super rare, but they don’t happen every year, so it’s worth checking it out.”

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will be visible with the naked eye in mid January (iStock/ Getty Images)
Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will be visible with the naked eye in mid January (iStock/ Getty Images)

Astronomers advise people hoping to see the planetary phenomena to go to an area with minimal light pollution and to allow at least 30 minutes to allow vision to adjust to the darkness.

The latest forecasts from the Met Office suggest that the best place to see the planetary alignment on Saturday evening will be in Scotland and southern England, as clear skies are forecast.

Latest Stories

  • How to see 6 planets align in a rare night-sky parade in January and February

    Six planets are parading across the sky, appearing as some of the night's brightest stars. A few easy tips can help you identify them.

  • How and Where to See the ‘Planetary Parade’ This Weekend

    While claims of a “rare alignment” are overblown, you can still see up to six planets in the night sky this weekend. Here's how.

  • Scientists Found a Strange Life Form Caught in an Evolutionary Time Loop

    “This study is a total game changer.”

  • Where did dinosaurs first evolve? Scientists have an answer

    Researchers are now proposing a surprising location for the birthplace of dinosaurs, based on the locations of the currently oldest-known dinosaur fossils, the evolutionary relationships among these early forms and Earth's geography during the Triassic Period. This locale spans the modern-day Sahara desert and Amazon rainforest regions, now separated by thousands of miles and an ocean thanks to a geological process called plate tectonics. "Our research suggests they likely originated in the low-latitude regions of Gondwana near the equator, an area that today includes northern South America and northern Africa," Heath added.

  • This ‘Artificial Sun’ Just Smashed Its Own Nuclear Fusion Record.

    The EAST reactor successfully contained plasma for over 17 minutes—more than double its previous time.

  • Fossil reveals Cretaceous drama of a croc attack on a flying reptile

    About 76 million years ago, a juvenile of one of the largest flying creatures in Earth's history, called Cryodrakon boreas, walked along a riverbank on a lush coastal plain and lowered its toothless beak to take a drink, unaware of danger lurking at the water's edge. Suddenly, a large croc surged out of the water in an ambush and sank its teeth into the Cryodrakon's neck. That was life - and death - in the Cretaceous Period in the Canadian province of Alberta.

  • What does OpenAI get from Stargate? A $500 billion chance to build a whole new moat

    OpenAI is focusing on AI infrastructure with Stargate as rivals like China's DeepSeek close the gap on its AI models.

  • Cretaceous period discovery gives insight into prehistoric life in Alberta

    Fossil evidence discovered in southern Alberta suggests a crocodile-like creature bit a flying reptile 76 million years ago, according to a new study published Thursday in the Journal of Paleontology.Researchers say the new findings provide insight into predator-prey dynamics in the region during the Cretaceous period and mark the first evidence in North America of ancient crocodilians opportunistically feeding on giant prehistoric flying reptiles.The study was led by researchers from the Royal

  • Could a meteorite hit you? How often they fall to Earth, according to experts

    One Alabama woman was rudely awoken from a nap in 1954 when a meteorite came through her roof and hit her, leaving a big bruise.

  • Biologists Rip Trump’s 'Non-Sensical' Executive Order Declaring Only 2 Sexes

    “Clearly, this order is not fully informed by current biological science,” said Dr. Richard Bribiescas, president of the Human Biology Association.

  • Pervasive Balkan air pollution crisis threatens public health

    STORY: Shemsi Gara spent 30 years digging in a Kosovo coal mine, churning up toxic dust that got into his airways. Outside of the mine, local coal-burning power plants spewed fumes over his village.Three years of treatment failed to contain his lung cancer. His wife Xhejlane sat with him at home in his final days. “My husband is employed at Kosovo's Energy Corporation, KEK. He worked outside, and when the wind blew, it was dreadful for him as he had to breath all the dust. He used to come home and only his eyes were visible through the dust. He had a difficult job, but what could we do, he had to provide sustenance for the family.”Days after this was filmed, he died.Shemsi is one of two brothers that Muhamat Gara has now lost, both having worked at the mine. He said the pollution coming from it is so severe, local residents can’t even hang clothes outside.As much of the world moves to reduce the use of fossil fuels, pollution in Western Balkan countries remains stubbornly high.It’s due to household heating, outdated coal plants, old cars, and a lack of money to tackle the problem.Other Balkan cities like Bosnia’s Sarajevo have regularly topped daily pollution charts, according to air quality tracking sites. Edit Sisic lives in the city, which sits in a valley acting as a pollution trap - and was on Tuesday branded "hazardous". “Our house is situated 100 meters from a plant that contaminates our environment and adversely affects our life. I was unaware of the potentially lethal repercussions until serious ailments emerged as a result of pollution. The air is contaminated with several pollutants and is hazardous to life by all quality standards. I don't know why, but it seems like we are doomed to live in a polluted environment.”Not only does this pollution have costly health impacts…It could jeopardize the Balkan countries' chances to join the European Union, which has stricter emissions standards. Gara’s doctor blamed his cancer on his years in the coal mine - and said rates have more than doubled in the area over the last two years. He believes the plants would’ve been shut down if Kosovo was in the EU; instead, he expects cancer rates will get worse.

  • Y Combinator grad Spaceium raises oversubscribed $6.3M for space re-fueling

    Back in 2023, Ashi Dissanayake, co-founder of in-space fueling startup Spaceium, was so bootstrapped she used the surface of her clothes dryer as a desk, sticking her legs inside the drying machine. Back then, the pair worked out of a tiny Ottawa apartment. Since then, they’ve moved to an office with real desks, gone through Y Combinator, and, today, announced an oversubscribed $6.3 million seed round led by Initialized Capital.

  • Newly-discovered giant sea bug resembling Darth Vader isn't as scary as it looks

    Researchers exploring the wares of fishers in Vietnam discovered a “supergiant” sea bug species whose resemblance to Darth Vader inspired its name.

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • Gas price expert: Trump has 'costly' option to shut Canadian oil out of U.S. refineries

    Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • In Leaked Email, Elon Musk Admits Defeat on Twitter

    Banks, who loaned multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk a stunning $13 billion for his ill-advised $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, are getting ready to offload billions of debt they accrued as a result, the Wall Street Journal reports. Banks are hoping to minimize the hurt as they sell off the debt, a massive scar haunting the mercurial CEO's disastrous social media platform shopping spree. And after a chaotic couple of years, and Musk seemingly doing his best to wipe out what w

  • Kraft Heinz hits back at what it called Trudeau's 'misleading' comment about its Canadian ketchup

    A ketchup giant is seeing red after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought up its past exit from Canada while discussing a potential Canada-U.S. trade war.Speaking with reporters after a Wednesday meeting with the premiers, Trudeau urged consumers to seek out Canadian-made products to avoid U.S. imports that could soon be more costly because of retaliatory tariffs."That's why we will look, as we have in the past, at things that have replacements for Canadian consumers that wouldn't be tariffed,"