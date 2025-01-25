‘Planetary parade’ visible in UK tonight as part of rare event that won’t repeat for 400 years

Planets will align in the night sky in January and February 2025 (iStock/ Getty Images)

January and February will see two remarkable planetary alignments, with one of them offering stargazers a chance to witness a celestial spectacle that will not be repeated for another 400 years.

On Friday 24 January and Saturday 25 January, six planets will line up in the night sky, in an event that some astronomers refer to as a planetary parade.

Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus will appear together in a row, although Neptune and Uranus will only be visible with binoculars or a telescope.

The planets will be together in the night sky throughout the rest of January and February, with weather conditions in the UK looking favourable for a decent viewing this weekend.

Then on 28 February, seven planets will align in a spectacular configuration that will not occur again until the year 2492.

How the planets will appear looking south-southeast at 7pm in mid-January (Nasa)

The best time to see the planetary parade in January is during the first couple of hours after the Sun goes down, with Saturn and Venus appearing close to each other in the southwest, Jupiter high overhead and Mars in the east.

The Red Planet will also be reaching “opposition” this month, making its closest approach to Earth in two years. It will therefore appear bigger and brighter in the night sky, making the planetary alignment even more pronounced.

“You’ll have the opportunity to take in four bright planets in a sweeping view,” said Preston Dyches from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“Uranus and Neptune are there, too, technically. But they don’t appear as bright planets... These multi-planet viewing opportunities aren’t super rare, but they don’t happen every year, so it’s worth checking it out.”

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will be visible with the naked eye in mid January (iStock/ Getty Images)

Astronomers advise people hoping to see the planetary phenomena to go to an area with minimal light pollution and to allow at least 30 minutes to allow vision to adjust to the darkness.

The latest forecasts from the Met Office suggest that the best place to see the planetary alignment on Saturday evening will be in Scotland and southern England, as clear skies are forecast.