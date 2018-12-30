Plank Workout: Core Workout and Tabata Burnout

It's day 26, which means you're coming up on some of the last workouts of the New Year's Challenge—so don't slow down now! Today's plank workout routine, which was designed by NYC-based trainer Alyssa Exposito just for SELF, is all about the core.

The plank is a foundational fitness move; it's relatively easy to learn, and it offers tons of variations so you won't get bored. When you do your plank workout moves, make sure you are engaging your core—not just letting your shoulders and toes hold you up, while your hips sag. You want to keep a relaxed neck, and direct your gaze a few inches in front of your fingertips to keep your neck in line with your spine. Don't forget to squeeze your glutes, keep your legs straight, and flex through your feet so you stay strong on your toes. Once you can hold a forearm plank for about 30 seconds, you're ready to get started with the variations included below.

Before you start with this plank workout, make sure you do a warm-up—either something from our list, or even just some jumping jacks and a light jog in place. And of course, make sure you save a little energy for that Tabata burnout at the end of today's workout!

Katie Thompson/Morgan Johnson More

Story continues