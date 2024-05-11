Planned Parenthood, KC Care Health Center react to Gov. Parson signing HB 2634
Planned Parenthood, KC Care Health Center react to Gov. Parson signing HB 2634
Planned Parenthood, KC Care Health Center react to Gov. Parson signing HB 2634
Experts explain what types of stools aren't normal and how to tell if something unusual could be a sign of a more serious problem.
The 44-year-old documented her plastic surgeries on social media ahead of Mother's Day
"I found out this was fairly common after a frantic call to my mom."
The social media dietitian overcame years of disordered eating — here's how.
Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are two public figures spreading MS awareness by sharing their stories.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has become the subject of much bemusement among his Senate GOP colleagues as he has taken a detour from his role as a conservative rabble-rouser to playing the lead on reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Texas senator, long known for stirring up trouble for leadership, has suddenly gone in…
Two staples you can buy at any grocery store for less than $1 are great for your heart, brain, and longevity, Dan Buettner says.
Dr. Richard Brown reveals the pioneering science that just changed the life of a UK toddler.
"My Mom's last words to me on her deathbed were 'I made you a better man'… and she did. God, I miss her."
Congressman Scott Perry also pushed the ‘replacement theory’ – the baseless conspiracy theory that white people are slowly being replaced by minorities and immigrants
The pelvic floor — a group of muscles, blood vessels and connective tissue that fills the hole at the bottom of the pelvis and supports the lower abdominal organs — is an area of the body most people don't think about, until it's not working properly. CBC News spoke to women with pelvic pain and a physiotherapist about what can be done to help relieve it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The big U.S. aid package for Ukraine and other allies that President Joe Biden signed Wednesday also allows the administration to seize Russian state assets located in the U.S. and use them for the benefit of Kyiv. That could mean another $5 billion in assistance for Ukraine, coming from Russian Central Bank holdings that have already been frozen in the United States. The seizures would be carried out under provisions of the REPO Act, short for the Rebuilding Economic Prosperit
It’s estimated that 31,000 Canadians are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, with 28 per cent of those cases not related to smoking. Tim Monds, founder of Give a Breath, joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk more about the numbers and what’s being done to change them.
Research shows women are often misdiagnosed with postpartum depression instead of birth trauma.
Rache Schoutsen explores why the anti-sunscreen movement has gotten so much attention and reveals the real dangers when it comes to sunscreen application - or lack thereof.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian lawmakers voted to dismiss the nation’s powerful infrastructure minister as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeks to reassert control over key areas of government.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Pledges to Grow Supercharger Business He Just DecimatedBiden Set to Hit China EVs, Strategic Sectors With TariffsAckman Scolded Over DEI Views at Closed-Door Milken SessionJim Simons, Code Breaker Who Mastered Investing, Dies at 86Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to
OTTAWA — January 23, 2024 A federal judge has deemed the government's application of the Emergencies Act to disperse convoy protests in early 2022 as excessive, citing an infringement on protesters' Charter rights. Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley expressed that, while the protests revealed an unacceptable breakdown of public order, the government's use of the Emergencies Act lacked the qualities of reasonableness, such as justification, transparency, and intelligibility. Mosley emphasized t
Just like checking yourself for ticks, you want to make sure you're checking every inch of skin on your pets.
Ten moves to help undo the damage from sitting all day.
Insomnia, anxiety and mood swings are all symptoms people can experience when going through perimenopause — the process of change that leads up to menopause. Experts say people don't realize it can start as early as your late 30s.