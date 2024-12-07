Planned Parenthood’s national president visits Missouri as debate over Amendment 3 continues

Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -When Brazilian Rebeca Mendes became pregnant in 2017, she fought for the right to have an abortion in her home country. The Supreme Court denied her request, so she flew to Colombia to terminate her pregnancy. Now she helps other women do the same, as well as pushing for the right to have safe and legal abortions in Brazil, where they are only allowed in the case of rape, fetal deformation or when the mother's life is in danger.