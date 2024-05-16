Planned Parenthood to open fourth Kansas location as interstate demand continues

A new Planned Parenthood health center will come to southeast Kansas in an effort to expand access to abortion within and beyond the state.

In a Tuesday news release, Planned Parenthood Great Plains described southeast Kansas as “one of the most underserved areas in the state” when it comes to reproductive health.

The new center will open in Pittsburg, which is more than 110 miles from Planned Parenthood’s three other Kansas locations, in Overland Park; Kansas City, Kansas; and Wichita. The KCK location opened most recently, in June 2022.

The Pittsburg Health Center is slated to open in early fall, according to Planned Parenthood. Along with abortion, it will provide STI and HIV testing and treatment, contraception, the morning-after pill, cancer screenings and gender-affirming care.

“At a time when access to critical reproductive health care is under threat, we are proud to expand our network to serve the needs of patients in this community and beyond,” Emily Wales, president and CEO of Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in the Tuesday press release.

The most populous town in Crawford County, Kansas, Pittsburg is home to about 20,000 people. It lies close to the Kansas-Missouri border about 125 miles south of Kansas City. It’s also less than an hour from Oklahoma and home to Pittsburg State University, where nearly 7,500 students are enrolled.

Kansas voters overwhelmingly chose to keep abortion legal in the state in 2022 following the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center.

After that case overturned the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade, a proposed amendment to the state constitution to allow an abortion ban was soundly rejected by Kansas voters. Opponents of the amendment included 55% of Crawford County residents.

Now a pregnancy can be legally terminated in Kansas until 21 weeks and six days of gestation.

Abortion is illegal in most states bordering Kansas, creating a constant influx of visitors seeking reproductive care across state lines, particularly those from Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. In 2022, 68.8% of abortion patients in Kansas were from out of state, including 2,978 Texas residents and 2,883 Missouri residents.

Abortion providers across Kansas have dramatically expanded their operations since 2022.

Still, providing abortions in Kansas can “has felt like drinking out of a fire hose,” Wales told the Star in 2023.

A year after Kansas abortion vote, both sides still adjusting to state’s role as access point

When the KCK location of Planned Parenthood opened in June 2022, it was one of five abortion providers in the state. Today, there are six, all located in Wichita, Overland Park or KCK. The Pittsburg Health Center will be the seventh.

Residents can also access abortion pills through four different telehealth providers if they have a Kansas address.

Planned Parenthood plans to eventually expand the Pittsburg Health Center’s offerings to include vasectomies and gender-affirming care, KCUR reported.

Of the three Planned Parenthood health centers currently open in Kansas, only the Wichita location offers gender-affirming care. Transgender and nonbinary people can go to Planned Parenthood for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, surgery referrals, and social or legal support with transitioning.

Wales and her colleagues hope the new clinic empowers residents of southeastern Kansas to make more informed decisions about sexual and reproductive health.

“As we prepare to welcome patients in the fall, our team is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care with compassion and respect,” Dr. Iman Alsaden, chief medical officer for Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said Tuesday.

Crawford County residents report higher STI rates than the state average, according to 2021 data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the most recent numbers available. The county has been described as a contraceptive desert, where women don’t have ready access to the full range of contraceptive methods like IUDs and implants.

Eleven percent of county residents under 65 don’t have health insurance, according to county data, and 20% report poor or fair health.

Planned Parenthood has already begun hiring for the new Pittsburg Health Center. Applications for Health Center Manager and Assistant Health Center Manager roles are posted online.