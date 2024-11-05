Planned strike by Tube drivers suspended

Planned strikes by London Underground drivers over pay have been suspended.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on Thursday and again next Tuesday – which would have crippled Tube services.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union had already called off strikes by its members after resolving a dispute over pay.

NEW: ASLEF strike action due to take place on 7 and 12 November on the London Underground has been suspended. Finn Brennan, ASLEF District Organiser:"Following on fresh talks and an improved offer, ASLEF has agreed to suspend planned industrial action on London (1/2) — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) November 5, 2024

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “Following fresh talks, and an improved offer, Aslef has agreed to suspend our planned industrial action on London Underground.

“Details of the offer will be discussed with our reps at a meeting on Thursday. We are pleased that this progress has been made and that strike action has been averted at this time.”

Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased that Aslef has suspended its planned industrial action on the Tube and that Londoners will not be disrupted this week or next.

“We believe that we have made an offer to our trade unions that is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good for London – and we urge our trade unions to continue working with us.”