After planning to skip Republican National Convention, Nikki Haley will speak at it

Former South Carolina governor - and Donald Trump rival - Nikki Haley - will speak at this week's Republican National Convention after all, an official Sunday.

Haley, the runner-up to Trump in this year's Republican primaries, was originally not planning to speak to the convention, or even to attend it. But that was before the assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday night.

A person familiar with convention planning, speaking on condition of anonymity because the schedule is not yet public, confirmed Haley is now on the speaker list, but did not provide a reason why.

During the Republican primaries, Haley angered Trump by staying the race longer than he wanted.

Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, also criticized Trump frequently and was taunted by Trump in response.

Haley endorsed Trump after she dropped out of the race.

