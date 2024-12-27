Plans for 10-storey apartment block approved

Alexander Brock - Local Democracy Reporter, Birmingham
·2 min read
An illustration of what the development in Highgate could look like. Taken from document.
The scheme will offer more than 100 one and two bedroom apartments [BG Projects/Home Nation]

Plans to build a 10 storey apartment block in Birmingham have been approved despite concerns over the mix of housing set to be provided.

The development, at the junction of Bradford Street and Moseley Street in Highgate, will provide 104 one and two-bedroom apartments.

The planning application was a redesign of a previously approved scheme which had also offered eight three-bedroom apartments.

Birmingham city councillor David Barker said he was a "bit concerned" the three-bedroom provision had been removed from the current design.

"I think the lack of a good housing mix is a problem," Mr Barker said at a recent meeting.

The previously approved scheme, which included the three-bedroom apartments, did not get built due to a rise in construction costs.

Out of the 104 apartments, about 8% of affordable housing units will be provided through the development.

"The highest affordable housing demand in the Highgate ward is for two-beds," a council officer's report said.

"The on-site affordable housing contribution would include five two-beds, thereby supporting the highest need within the ward."

Summing up why the plans had been recommended for approval, subject to a legal agreement, the report said the scheme would also provide other economic, social and environmental benefits.

"The proposed development would contribute towards the regeneration aspirations for this part of the city centre," it added.

"It would contribute to the acute need for affordable housing, make use of an otherwise derelict and overgrown brownfield site, and repair and restore a listed building to secure its long term use and maintenance."

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

