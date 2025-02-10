Plans for £14m Friary Way overhaul put to council

The plans would see major changes to the bus station in Friary Way [Crawley Borough Council]

Plans for major improvements to Crawley bus station and its adjoining streets are to be considered by the borough council's planning committee on Monday.

Phase one of the Station Gateway regeneration scheme includes 11 redesigned bus stops and new shelters, as well as the relocation of bus layover stands to Haslett Avenue West and Station Way.

Public spaces on The Martlets, Haslett Avenue West and Friary Way would also be transformed, with new paving, seating and lighting to be installed along The Martlets.

The application is part of a £14.6m investment package, with the aim of delivering 7,000 extra jobs, 135,000 sq m (442,913 sq ft) of refurbished commercial space and 1,000 new homes in the town centre and Manor Royal.

The changes are part of a £14.6m investment package for Crawley town centre [Crawley Borough Council]

If the plans are approved, the roundabout on Haslett Avenue West will be adapted to allow for longer buses, and the taxi rank outside County Mall will be moved a short distance, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Station Way would have a 20mph zone, with new cycle lanes and bus lanes.

The Station Gateway project is part of a plan, driven by the Crawley Town Centre Regeneration Programme, to attract investment in new residential, retail and commercial development in the Station Gateway area.

The application will be discussed at the meeting at 19:30 GMT.

