Plans for 200 homes resubmitted after flood concern

Plans have been resubmitted to develop land along a river estuary for 200 homes and a medical centre.

Devonshire Homes' original plans for the Yelland Quay area of the Taw estuary in Devon were withdrawn last November following concerns about flooding and ecology raised by council planners and members of the public.

Sixty affordable homes are included in the proposals, along with commercial and community space across the 13 hectares (32 acres) of land, the Local Democracy Reporting Service, (LDRS) said.

The closing date for people to give North Devon Council their opinion about the plans is 1 November.

The team behind the White Cross Offshore Wind Farm project also wants to build a substation on the same land and if both schemes are granted consent, the decision would lie with the landowner.

The land is next to a 250-unit waterfront resort on the former Yelland power station site which was approved by a planning inspector in 2022.

Part of the Devonshire Homes proposal is on land outside the development boundary in the local plan.

It said Yelland has been identified as a sustainable location for significant levels of development, as seen by recent planning approvals, and this proposal has been planned as an extension to that new community.

The developer said it intends to install a sustainable urban drainage system to prevent flooding.

