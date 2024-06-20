Plans announced for 154 new homes next to village

More than 150 homes could be built on the outskirts of a Leicestershire village, new plans show.

If approved, the new housing estate would be built on agricultural land to the south of Ratcliffe Drive, Peers Way and Preston Way, near Huncote.

Jelson, which built the Two Oaks development off Narborough Road in the village, is behind the plans submitted to Blaby District Council.

The developer said the 154-home proposal would be a "logical extension" to the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Green spaces

According to planning documents, there would be seven one-bed properties, 39 two-bed houses, 13 two-bed bungalows, 62 three-bed houses and 33 four-beds.

Developers said 39 of the homes would be classed as "affordable housing".

The company said there would be two points of access to the site, adding it intended to maintain a public right of way that currently runs across the land.

It has also proposed green spaces, including orchards, at the southern and eastern edges of the site as well as tree planting, a central square and areas of meadow grassland.

The district council has launched a public consultation on the plans until 2 July, with a decision due to be made in September.

