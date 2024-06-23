Plans to bring bandstand back to past glory

Plans to restore a 144-year-old bandstand in Sunderland are set to go before councillors.

The Grade II listed structure, described as a "key feature and asset" of Roker Park was closed for safety reasons in 2021 after falling into disrepair.

Proposals for work to ensure its long-term conservation and "re-establish its purpose as a focus for events in the park" have been recommended for approval by council planners.

These include the full restoration of its central dome and tiling to cover its "stark and inappropriate" concrete floor.

According to its official Historic England listing, the bandstand dates from circa 1880 and is recognised for a range of features, including its "corniced base with panelled patterns", "ornamental railings" and "central cupola raised on pierced iron band with iron cresting".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council planners' report found it had "deteriorated to a point where it is at risk and can no longer be used".

It said parts of the structure as suffering from corrosion and staining, as well as "signs of rot to the timbers around the [roof] perimeter".

Planned works include a range of roof and metalwork repairs, as well as the "full redecoration" of its central dome.

It added that would "deliver essential repair works to an important listed building in a well-informed manner representing good conservation practice and secure the long-term conservation of a key feature and asset of Roker Park".

The council's Planning and Highways Committee is set to vote on the plan on 1 July.

