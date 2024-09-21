Plans for new church refused over parking concerns

The former bank is located in a residential area and is listed as mixed-use office and accommodation [Google]

Plans to convert a former high street bank into a community church have been rejected over fears it could lead to parking issues.

An application had been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert the former branch of Barclays Bank at 114 High Street in Fletton, Peterborough, which closed in August 2022.

The plans for the church included two function halls, classrooms, a recreation room, a café and 13 parking spaces.

The council’s planning committee refused to grant permission this week on the grounds the proposed development would be “unacceptable due to the detrimental impact on highway safety”. There were also concerns of a potential rise in noise pollution from the community church.

The two-storey building is located in a residential area and is listed as mixed-use office and accommodation. It has remained vacant since the bank closed.

According to the design statement, the aim of the church was to establish a centre for education, religious and cultural activities, “promoting peaceful co‐existence and better inter‐community communication”.

Other services proposed at the site included a kitchenette, toilets and conference rooms.

Local Highways Authority objected to the plans and said the proposed development would be inadequate for parking or turning of vehicles or parking of cycles.

The applicant, Mr G Donald, has six months to appeal the decision.

