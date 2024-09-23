New plans for empty arena offices

A Coventry events venue could see some of its buildings used as teaching space.

Offices at Coventry Building Society Arena's stadium were partly empty, planning documents revealed.

A bid to allow the space to be used flexibly either for offices or education was lodged with the council earlier this month.

The rooms could be used by local universities, a planning letter suggested.

It said: "Our client wishes to apply to broaden the user class for the office accommodation to include that of educational uses".

The letter said they wanted to apply given the stadium was "one of the premier event spaces in the UK" and a number of local universities and educational institutions offered events management courses.

It added: "The CBS arena also has a strong connection to Coventry University, again who run an events management course."

No changes would be made to the offices layout or how they look from the outside, the letter said.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

