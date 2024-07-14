Plans to expand city centre pub into shop next door

A pub in Leicester could temporarily close for refurbishments after plans were submitted to expand it into an unused shop.

The High Cross, owned by Wetherspoon, would undergo a £650,000 refurbishment if its application to Leicester City Council is successful.

The proposal would see the pub expanded into the empty shop next door in High Street, which Wetherspoon owns.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that work was expected to start on 2 September, subject to planning permission.

The refurbishment would require the venue to shut its doors to customers for part of the work.

The spokesperson said it was expected to close on 14 October, with the reopening anticipated for 5 November.

Work would include knocking through the wall separating the two buildings, the removal of two staircases, and the extension of the shop into the courtyard behind it.

The newly-expanded pub would also be redecorated throughout, with new flooring also laid and a facelift for the exterior of the shop, which would see it match the frontage of the High Cross.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The High Cross is an extremely popular pub.

"The investment in the redevelopment highlights our commitment to the pub, its customers and staff, and Leicester itself.”

A consultation on the scheme will run until 13 August. Leicester City Council has set a target decision date of 27 August.

