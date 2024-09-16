Plans for 'huge' energy storage facility rejected

Alison Stephenson - Local Democracy Reporter Service
·1 min read

Plans to build a battery energy storage facility covering 3.6 hectares (8.9 acres) of land near Holsworthy have been turned down.

Torridge councillors said it was more important to protect the green fields and farmland at Pyworthy, west of the town.

The district council’s plans committee was concerned by the cumulative effect on the landscape of what would be the 17th renewable energy project within a five-mile radius.

The company putting forward the plan, RES Ltd, said a hedgerow would be planted to screen the site, with more planting if required, and said there would be a gain in biodiversity.

Councillor Kit Hepple described the site as “huge’” and said the development posed a danger if fire broke out.

He said authorities should be considering smaller applications of this nature with less impact on the countryside.

The battery energy storage system (BESS) would be sandwiched between two of six solar farms in the area.

Councillor Rosemary Lock supported the scheme because there were no objections from Pyworthy Parish Council, Natural England, the Environment Agency, highways department or the fire service.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said councillors voted against planning officers’ advice by six votes to two, despite being told the application was likely to be approved if it went to appeal.

Councillors heard battery storage enables energy from renewable sources, like solar and wind, to be sold to the national grid and are key to helping the country reach net-zero.

