Plans to move library recommended for approval

Controversial plans to relocate a library and declare its existing building "surplus" to "operational need" are set to be approved by a council.

Ulverston Library has been shut since September last year after the discovery of electrical problems.

Westmorland and Furness Council opened pop-up library services in Ulverston Market Hall and in the Ante Room at The Coronation Hall – a theatre and events space known locally as The Coro.

The council has been recommended to close the existing library in King's Road for good and invest £2.5m to improve The Coro.

Under the plans, the 90-year-old theatre building would be turned into an arts and cultural hub, which would include a bar.

The Liberal Democrat-controlled council said it would also contain a "permanent and enhanced" library with 100% of its book stock available.

'Fait accompli'

A total of 1,067 responses were received from 10 July to 23 August as part of a public consultation on the plans, with a majority agreeing it "delivers a library service that meets my needs".

Library services would be expanded at The Coro if the plan is approved, the council said [Westmorland and Furness Council]

The proposals have split opinion in the town, with more than 3,300 people signing a petition calling for the council to fix and reopen the old site.

Labour MP for Barrow and Furness, Michelle Scrogham, labelled the council's consultation as "flawed", adding that restoring the original library was not included as an option.

Ms Scrogham said: "When you put a document out that's supposedly a consultation with only one option, it's a fait accompli, it's not an actual consultation.

"I'm very unhappy with the way they've run it. The council promised it would be the same, or better, than what we already had.

"Clearly a small room in The Coro isn't the same, or better."

Councillor Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets, previously said the proposed investment would include an expanded library the council "believe offers opportunities to grow and develop the service".

“We have ruled out a simple fix to the immediate electrical issues as this would only ever be a temporary solution at best," he added.

"That is why, before spending the estimated £1.9m of taxpayers’ money required for such extensive works at King’s Road, we wanted to look carefully at all our options."

The plans will be decided at the council's cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

