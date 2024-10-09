Plans to redevelop empty building in Arden-Arcade plaza submitted
A once-thriving Macy's could soon help transform the Country Club Plaza in Sacramento's Arden-Arcade area.
A once-thriving Macy's could soon help transform the Country Club Plaza in Sacramento's Arden-Arcade area.
Donald Trump—who agreed to an interview with the CBS newsmagazine show 60 Minutes before backing out—has gone on the warpath at Kamala Harris for her performance on the show.“The Interview on 60 Minutes with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen,” he wrote, in a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social. “She literally had no idea what she was talking about, and it was an embarrassment to our Country that a Major Party Candidate
"Hey, look, it's a metaphor for America after Trump."
Amber Cogbill and Neven Hart are being praised for their vulnerability and honesty.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was not allowed to speak in the House of Commons Tuesday as his public feud with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly spilled into a second day.
Plans for the reign of King William are causing panic in the palace and tearing the royal family apart according to the Daily Beast.
The only daughter of legendary singer Elvis Presley was so devastated by the loss of her own child that she kept her son’s body in her house for two whole months after he died.The explosive revelation was reported by Page Six ahead of the publication of Lisa Marie Presley’s forthcoming memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown–which she was writing at the time of her death at age 54 last year, and which has since been finished by her daughter, Riley Keough.Presley apparently writes in the book that
The "Tonight Show" host teased the former president on a subject that's known to get under his skin.
"I’m not your traditional widow. For one, I’m young, just 29. And my grief isn’t bound in sadness and loss; it’s complicated by anger and betrayal."
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
When Americans go to the polls in November, they will have an opportunity to choose whether they want a president who will put aside politics when disaster strikes or one who will use disasters to help his supporters and punish those who are not.
Investigators in York Region are looking for five teen boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting a girl in Vaughan.Officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near Canada's Wonderland theme park, around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault, York police said in a news release Tuesday.Police say a female youth was approached by a group of "at least" five teenage boys she didn't know at that time.The boys brought the victim to another location where they allege
CNN anchor Chris Wallace took a shot at his former network over its coverage of the last presidential election and the resulting lawsuits the outlet was hit with. “I had no problem with conservative opinion any more than I do with liberal opinion,” Wallace said during a podcast appearance with Mediaite Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin. “But what…
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just personally made it clear that their relationship is still going strong in a video of them kissing after the game.
Shannon Reeder, 37, was last seen in November 2023, per police
Vladimir Putin urged Donald Trump not to tell anyone after the then-U.S. president secretly sent COVID-19 test machines for the Russian leader’s private use during the pandemic, according to a bombshell new book by Bob Woodward.Woodward also claims the two men continued their relationship after Trump left the White House with “maybe as many as seven” secret calls since 2021.The Watergate journalist writes that Trump sent a “bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines” to Putin in 2020.Read
Gisele Bündchen shares a photo from her recent Zara shoot with a brand new hair look. The model looks unrecognisable with the short blonde bouffant bob.
One of Donald Trump’s closest confidantes has compared the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate to North Korea, according to an upcoming book by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward.Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reportedly said: “Going to Mar-a-Lago is a little bit like going to North Korea. Everybody stands up and claps every time Trump comes in.”Graham is quoted as saying that Biden won the 2020 election “fair and square,” but “Trump doesn’t like to hear that.”Read more at The Daily Beast
CBS News' Scott Pelley revealed some of the "shifting" reasons the former president's campaign offered to avoid a sit-down.
The human rights lawyer offered up a lesson in nostalgic Noughties dress codes - see photos
The Boston Bruins have lost one of their goalies.