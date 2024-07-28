Plans submitted for Empire Theatre renovations

Liverpool’s landmark Empire Theatre looks set to undergo its first major renovation in decades.

The works will see repairs to the neo-classical stone façade of the Lime Street building, including its windows and canopy.

The theatre has the largest two-tier auditorium in the country, with more than 2,300 seats.

The ATG Entertainment firm, which manages the theatre, has submitted planning documents to Liverpool City Council for renovation.

A major stage extension and front-of-house refurbishment was completed 25 years ago.

The theatre, which has hosted stars including The Beatles and Elton John, opened in 1925 on the site of a previous smaller theatre.

Performances are not expected to be affected by the renovations.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Merseyside on Sounds and follow BBC Merseyside on Facebook, X, and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk