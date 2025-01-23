Plant City sculpture exhibit returns to downtown
A fun tradition dating back more than a decade returns to Plant City this year. It’s part scavenger hunt, part art walk and part history. It’s the annual J Seward Johnson Sculpture Exhibition in Downtown Plant City. Gilbert Gott, with the Arts Council of Plant City, said you never know what’s going to be around the next corner. It could be friends playing chess, a couple kissing or Marilyn Monroe standing over a sewer grate. It’s a tradition that dates back to 2012.