Can plant milk really make you miserable? The nutritionist's verdict

If you’re kicking off the year attempting Veganuary, the chances are that you’ve switched your dairy-filled flat white for a soya one and have made almond milk your default choice for cereals and smoothies. We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to viable dairy alternatives, but is our health actually better off for our non-dairy choices? Apparently not, if a new study has anything to do with it. Brand new research which analysed the diets of more than 350,000 Brits, showed that plant-based milk drinkers could be more susceptible to depression compared with traditional milk drinkers.

Plant milks may contain more phytonutrients and less saturated fat than cow’s milk, but they also contain fewer brain-protecting fatty acids

Plant-based milk varieties have been a hotly debated topic for quite some time, with growing scepticism as a result of studies associating dairy alternatives to abdominal discomfort, skin issues and blood glucose spikes. But on the flip side many of us are unable to digest cow’s milk thanks to its high lactose content, which can bring its own set of problems including aggravating skin health and impeding digestion. Findings from the decade-long study carried out by researchers at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, found that semi-skimmed cow’s milk drinkers were 12 per cent less likely to be depressed and 10 per cent less likely to experience anxiety.

Milk being poured over a bowl of strawberries (Pixabay)

On a nutritional level, the idea is that the fatty acid profile of cow’s milk is more brain-protective than full-fat milk and skimmed milk, which was the driving factor in reducing the risk of depression and anxiety. Cow’s milk also contains vitamin D which is a crucial nutrient that plays a role in mood regulation and calcium which has been found to help increase levels of the happy hormone serotonin. The nutrient profile of plant milks can enormously vary depending on brand, quality and fortified nutrients. For example, if you scour nutrition labels you’ll find that many plant milks contain more phytonutrients and less saturated fats than cow’s milk. Dairy alternatives are also usually fortified with extra nutrients such as vitamin D, B12 and calcium. On the downside, plant-based milks are generally lower in protein than their dairy counterparts and sweetened varieties of oat, soya and other plant-based milks can contain eye-watering amounts of sugar.

The truth is that despite the controversial research, there is no clear-cut rule on whether dairy or plant milks are better for human health. Cow’s milks may be a naturally richer source of specific nutrients that can support brain health and overall wellness, but dairy is a non-negotiable for a lot of people. In fact, 32 per cent of Brits are currently thought to be lactose-intolerant. Choosing a good quality organic plant milk that’s naturally free of additives should not be demonised and is the only viable option for certain groups such as vegans and dairy intolerance or allergy sufferers. The best way of ensuring you don’t miss out on vitamins, minerals and other nutrients is to rotate your choice of plant milks for optimum nutrient density, and make sure to eat plenty of non-dairy sources of calcium such as leafy green vegetables and nuts and seeds along with vitamin D rich oily fish and eggs.

How different milks compare in nutrition and carbon footprint

Cow’s milk

Tesco Cow's milk (full-fat) nutrition per 100ml:

Sugar – 4.6g

Protein – 3.4g

Fat – 3.6g

Environmental impact (global):

Carbon emissions (co2eq) – 3.2

Land use (m2) – 90

Water use (l) – 682

Oat milk

Oatly Original nutrition per 100ml:

Sugar – 4g

Protein – 1.0g

Fat – 1.5g

Environmental impact:

Carbon emissions (co2eq) – 0.9

Land use (m2) – 0.8

Water use (l) – 48

Soya milk

Alpro Soya unsweetened nutrition per 100ml:

Sugar – 0g

Protein – 3.3g

Fat – 1.8g

Environmental impact:

Carbon emissions (co2eq) – 0.9

Land use (m2) – 0.8

Water use (l) – 48

Almond milk

Alpro unsweetened nutrition per 100ml:

Sugar – 0g

Protein – 0.4g

Fat – 1.1g

Environmental impact:

Carbon emissions (co2eq) – 0.7

Land use (m2) – 0.5

Water use (l) – 371

Rice milk

Rice Dream nutrition per 100ml:

Sugar – 4g

Protein – 0.1g

Fat – 1.0g

Environmental impact:

Carbon emissions (co2eq) – 1.2

Land use (m2) – 0.3

Water use (l) – 270

Source: Poore and Nemecek (2018), Science