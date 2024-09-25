Plaques commemorating writers stolen from South Downs National Park

Police are treating the theft of plaques linking to poems from “writers of global heritage” in the South Downs National Park as a racially motivated crime.

Sussex Police say that a number of the plaques have been taken from signs in the national park which stretches from Winchester in Hampshire to Eastbourne.

A force spokesman said: “Police are investigating the theft of a series of plaques in the South Downs National Park as racially motivated.

“The plaques, which contain QR codes linking users to stories and poems from writers of global heritage, are reported to have been stolen on or around August 29.”

Sergeant Tom Carter, of the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team, said: “The fact that someone chose to steal plaques from this particular trail, which features work by female writers from black and global majority backgrounds, is a detestable act that deprives others of the enjoyment of these incredible works.

“As only these specific plaques have been targeted, we are investigating this as a racially motivated theft.

“There is absolutely no place for racism or hate crime in Sussex, and anyone found to commit offences can expect to be dealt with robustly.

“I urge anyone who witnessed the theft on or around August 29, or has any information that could help us find the perpetrator, to report it online or call 101, and quote reference 47240172774.”