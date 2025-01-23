Plastic bag ban comes to Annapolis
Grocery shopping in Annapolis minus the convenience of plastic bags. Customers we spoke with seem to be okay with it. “I definitely like what it does for the environment,” said Judy Bowen, “I don’t always remember, because I’m a Baby Boomer and didn’t grow up with it. My kids are a lot better at it.” Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or they can pay a dime apiece for paper bags if they have to. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/plastic-bag-ban-comes-to-annapolis