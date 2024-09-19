Plattsburg students learning while making, selling t-shirts
Plattsburg students learning while making, selling t-shirts
Plattsburg students learning while making, selling t-shirts
Tell us the moment when you noticed a fundamental shift amongst your students over the last four years.
Concordia University is waiving tuition costs for Indigenous students across Quebec.The move is a "game changer" according to Manon Tremblay and Allan Vicaire, some of the leaders of the initiative. "Concordia follows in the footsteps of many other Canadian universities. The difference with us is that we've extended this initiative to the entire province," Tremblay said. Tremblay is the director for Indigenous Directions, a hub for Indigenous resources at Concordia University. Under this change,
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium started her master's degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University, but where is the royal living? See inside the daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's rumoured university halls
OTTAWA — The Liberal government will slash the number of international student visas it processes by another 10 per cent, and a group representing Ontario colleges is warning that will lead to program cuts.
The Los Angeles development will also include nearly 200 units for low-income tenants.
A 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making online threats of violence against a Riverside middle school.
Teens across the nation are being arrested for school threats
Mel B joins fellow stars like Meryl Streep and Céline Dion on the list of famous honorary doctorate recipients
Alberta's government will build up to 30 new public schools, modernize five older schools and fund five charter school construction projects annually for three years, starting next year, cabinet ministers say.Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides was among the ministers who announced more details Wednesday of an $8.6-billion initiative to try to relieve pressure on the province's jammed school buildings."I am confident this will keep up with the province's historic student enrolment growth by
We spoke to professors about what’s going down on campus.
Premier Danielle Smith has launched an ambitious school construction plan to help relieve pressure created by a population boom by creating 50,000 spaces for students over the next three years. The School Construction Accelerator Program, announced by Smith in a provincewide televised address Tuesday evening, will cost $8.6 billion over three years. It adds $6.5 billion to the previously announced amount of $2.1 billion. Smith said the plan aims to create an additional 150,000 student spaces in
A phased reopening of Apalachee High School, the scene of this year’s deadliest school shooting, is scheduled to begin September 24.
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
"That was a brutal decision," the Friends star admitted.
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fuming mad with state GOP lawmakers who he says aren’t doing enough to stop a ballot measure—supported by former president Donald Trump—that would legalize marijuana in the state, according to a report in Politico.State Republicans have kept mum on the issue, but the news outlet noted DeSantis recently started lashing out against his colleagues who, unlike him he says, aren’t fighting to stop possible legalization.“You say you’re all about these issues, and then when
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
The former White House press secretary took a jab at the vice president for not having biological children.