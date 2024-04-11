Plattsburgh high school baseball wins opening day contest against Saranac
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
Jackson Holliday listened intently to what his manager was saying before the news sank in.
The Orioles have called up MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday. He'll be the first Orioles player to wear No. 7 since 1988. Cal Ripken Jr. responds.
When the Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals to capture the World Series title in 2004 to end their 86-year title drought, Johnny Damon was one of the first to grab the trophy. As Boston celebrated the 20th anniversary of that title team, Damon again put the trophy in the hands of a Wakefield, only this time the knuckleballer's daughter. “I just thought it was fitting for her to walk off the field with the World Series trophy,” Damon said following Tuesday’s ceremony ahead of the home opener against Baltimore.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was charged with five misdemeanor accounts stemming from an alleged attack on his wife in September.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada will miss at least three months and maybe up to six with a severe leg injury sustained while running to first base on Tuesday night. The team said Wednesday that Moncada suffered a strained adductor as he tried to beat out an infield grounder in the second inning of Chicago’s 7-5 win over the Guardians. The 28-year-old Moncada, who had been dealing with a nagging injury in the same area for a few days leading into the game, collapsed
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo has the New York Yankees barking. After the Yankees opened the season with a four-game sweep in Houston, the demonstrative outfielder described his new teammates as a bunch of “dawgs.” To celebrate both of his homers, Verdugo’s teammates have taken the compliment literally, barking loudly in the dugout like hungry canines. “I love it, I love it,” Verdugo said after homering in Tuesday's night's 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo & C
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Celebrated Angel Rod Carew says the team owner and president have made it impossible for him to feel comfortable returning to Angel Stadium.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Yordan Alvarez might be the top left-handed hitter in Major League Baseball. Teammate Framber Valdez ranks among the best left-handed pitchers, too. Other than that, those guys are all right. Literally — neither player considers himself left-handed at all. MLB and its history are dotted with men who played out of their natural handedness, a phenomenon that is seen occasionally in other sports but is a regular occurrence on the diamond. Thumb through a pack of baseball ca
BALTIMORE (AP) — Make way for baseball's top-ranked prospect — yet another big addition from Baltimore's stellar farm system. The Orioles called up 20-year-old infielder Jackson Holliday on Wednesday, hours before their game at Boston. Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of high school in Oklahoma and breezed through the minor leagues, narrowly missing out on a spot on the Orioles' opening-day roster last month. He hit .333 with two home runs and five doubles in 42 at-bats
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox finalized an eight-year contract Wednesday with 23-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela, the youngest player on their roster. The deal includes a team option for 2032. Rafaela has played 39 major league games, batting .233 average with two homers while playing center field, shortstop and second base. He was twice recognized by the organization as the minor league defensive player of the year, and he was also the club’s baserunner of the year last season. He began this seaso
“We had a plan, so let’s stay with it,” the Redbirds’ pitcher said.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Edouard Julien homered twice and scored three runs for the Minnesota Twins to spark a lagging lineup and lead a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Julien, who entered the afternoon in a 3-for-28 start to the season, led off the first and fifth innings with opposite field drives into the bleachers in left for his first career multi-homer game. “I had a good spring training, but it’s different in the regular season. I’ve just got to build on this," the second
Elly De La Cruz homered from both sides of the plate Monday against the Brewers, hitting one over the fence in the 5th and inside the park in the 7th.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will have what is likely season-ending surgery on his dislocated left shoulder and right-hander Nick Pivetta has a strained a right flexor, the latest in a spate of elbow injuries among pitchers. Story, a two-time All-Star, was placed on the 10-day injured list after dislocating his left shoulder Friday at the Los Angeles Angels. Projected recovery time is six months. “Difficult to speculate beyond that,” Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow sa
An emotional day at Fenway Park honored the late Red Sox pitcher and his wife, Stacy Wakefield, after both died recently.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.