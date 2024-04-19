Plattsburgh to hold fourth annual GreenUP! community event

The Canadian Press

Brooke Henderson has started the LPGA Tour season on a wave, one she hopes to ride into the first major of the season. The 26-year-old golfer from Smiths Falls, Ont., has four top 10 finishes in the first seven tournaments of the year, finishing no worse than a tie for 27th. That's the kind of momentum she needs heading into this week's Chevron Championship. "I'm always trying to get those top 10s and be in contention on the weekend," said Henderson on Wednesday. "So it's been fun to be in that