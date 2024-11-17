Plattsburgh women's basketball cashes in 12 three-pointers in win against Utica
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
New Sick Podcast collaborator Pierre McGuire revealed something interesting about the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night's edition.
TORONTO — Darnell Nurse picked up the puck behind his own net and started to move up ice.
The long-awaited fight between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul from AT&T Stadium was set to be one of Netflix's biggest streaming events of the year, but technical problems made the event extremely difficult to watch long before Tyson or Paul ever walked to the ring. Constant buffer
This former Bruins star is set to be scratched by his current team.
NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green's foul against Memphis' Zach Edey in the third quarter of the Warriors' victory over the Grizzlies has been upgraded to a category-one flagrant, the NBA said Saturday after reviewing the play.
Those who were able to stream Netflix's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Friday night without interruption saw an incredible bout turned into a shame at AT&T Stadium — and we're not talking about
Former Cowboys QB and current ESPN commentator Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on AT&T Stadium's sun controversy and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.
The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is proving to be one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the year, streaming live on Netflix.
This is rough news for the Flyers.
Craig Conroy wants to make deals, but the conditions on his first-round picks make doing anything now complicated.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Jones had just knocked the breath out of the heavyweight challenger he pummeled into retirement when UFC's greatest fighter broke out a herky-jerky dance inside the cage and dedicated the groove to President-elect Donald Trump.
Tyrrell Hatton snapped a club in two and cursed loudly after shots at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday, with his conduct earning the hot-headed English golfer a fine from the European tour and a rebuke by a broadcaster for setting a “terrible" example.
NEW YORK – Daniel Cormier has pulled back the curtain on what unfolded in the aftermath of the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference faceoff between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The attitude between Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) and Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) has…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was as bloody and bruising as the original.
The Pittsburgh Penguins want to make deals, but what trade can they actually pull off given their roster and contract situations?
Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler is having a great sophomore season so far, but last night he was ejected from his team' s game.
Here are the line combinations for tonight's Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly was caught on camera screaming at one player and getting yelled at by another.