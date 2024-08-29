How to play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta: release dates and free codes revealed

How to play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta: release dates and free codes revealed

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 early access beta is about to kick off, giving players their first taste of the upcoming shooter’s multiplayer mode.

If you want to get involved, you’ll be happy to learn that you can download the beta before it goes live.

That way, you can jump online and experience the best Call of Duty multiplayer action as soon as it’s ready.

Here’s how you can sign up to participate in the Black Ops 6 beta when it commences.

When does the Black Ops 6 beta start?

The beta is split into two phases designed to give paying players and everyone else the chance to try out multiplayer.

Black Ops 6 (Activision)

First up will be the early access beta, which is available to those who pre-ordered the game on PC or consoles, Xbox Game Pass members (barring those on the Core subscription plan), and anyone who snagged a free invite from the likes of EE or through other promotions.

Soon after, the free open beta will start for everyone on all platforms.

These are the dates and times you should make note of:

Early access beta: Starts Friday, August 30 at 10am PT (6pm UK time), and ends Wednesday, September 4 at 10am PT (6pm UK time).

Open beta: Starts Friday, September 6 at 10am PT (6pm UK time), and ends on Monday, September 9 at 10am PT (6pm UK time).

We’ve listed the full details on how to take part further below.

How to preload the beta on consoles and PC

The last thing you want is to wait on a chunky download file while your mates are racking up headshots on Black Ops 6.

You can preload the beta on your chosen platform to avoid being late to the party.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can download the beta on Xbox immediately.

Meanwhile, PS5 players who already own Modern Warfare 3 and have downloaded the game’s latest Season 5 update, which dropped earlier in August, should be able to see the beta in the Call of Duty launcher.

Everyone else can install it by clicking the three-dot menu button next to the game on their platform’s respective store (the PS Store, Microsoft Store, or Steam), and then selecting modify or install. Here, you should see the option to download the beta.

It’s a multi-platform affair

Forget the days of console exclusives, Call of Duty is charting new waters with the first cross-platform beta for Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 (Activision)

Traditionally, PlayStation players have had first dibs on Call of Duty previews, giving them early access to the game — but, this year, the playing field is levelled.

That's right, PC and Xbox players will get to sample and shape the new entry in the blockbuster franchise simultaneously with their PlayStation brethren.

Is this the end of the console wars or a smart marketing ploy? Either way, gamers are about to have their say.

What is the Black Ops 6 beta?

Budding players can play the new Call of Duty, which looks like an explosive espionage thriller set during the first Gulf War, almost two months before its October 25 release date.

Unlike a timed demo, the Black Ops 6 beta will allow players to play the game’s multiplayer mode for an extended period.

These tasters will showcase the game’s new features, from the “omnidirectional” movement to new maps and weapons.

In gaming parlance, “beta” traditionally refers to a crucial stage in a game’s development process that allows players to mould the final product with their feedback. While betas were once primarily used for bug testing, they're now viewed as a great way to drum up hype and anticipation for a release.

This strategy has worked wonders for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. The gaming company released its first ever Call of Duty beta for 2008’s World at War on Xbox 360 and PC. Fourteen years later, the Modern Warfare 2 beta became the biggest in the franchise’s history, with more players playing for more hours than ever.

This time around, things will be a bit different. Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, all platforms will now have equal access to the beta simultaneously, eliminating the previous exclusivity model for PlayStation.

How to play the Black Ops 6 early access beta

At the time of writing (August 29), the early access beta is just a day away — but there’s still time to get in on the action.

Eager recruits have several ways to secure their place on the virtual battlefield. Keep your eyes peeled if you have pre-ordered a physical version of the game: your beta code will be printed directly on your receipt or sent via email.

Black Ops 6 (Activision)

Once you have it, head to callofduty.com/betaredeem to register for early access. Don't forget, you'll need an Activision account to redeem the code.

Before the beta begins, you'll receive a final confirmation email containing an Early Access Beta token specific to your chosen platform (PC, PlayStation, or Xbox). The same goes for those who received a code through a promotion.

To summarise, the beta code is what you need to register for the beta period, while the token allows you to download and install the beta.

Game Pass subscribers and those who digitally pre-ordered the game do not require a code. You'll be automatically registered for early access and be able to download the beta when it starts.

Black Ops 6 (Activision)

Can you still play the Call of Duty early access beta for free?

Some places were offering free beta codes in the lead-up to the early access launch, including UK mobile network EE, but those limited-time giveaways have now ended.

Although social media is rife with accounts offering free codes, we wouldn’t recommend attempting to grab those as they’re most probably scams.

Become an Xbox Game Pass member for the cheapest way to get an early access code. If you’re a new user, you can sign up for a two-week trial to the PC (£9.99 per month usually) or Ultimate (£14.99 per month) tiers for £1.

How to play the Call of Duty open beta

For everyone else, the open beta kicks off on September 6 at 6pm and ends on September 9 at 6pm. No codes, pre-orders, or subscriptions are required.