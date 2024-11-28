‘Play Dead,’ Survival Horror Film, Picked up by Black Mandala (EXCLUSIVE)

New Zealand’s Black Mandala Films has acquired the sales rights to “Play Dead,” a chilling new horror film that kicks off with a woman waking up in a basement, surrounded by corpses, and fighting for her life.



The grisly tale of survival and deception is directed by Carlos ‘Charly’ Goitia (“Nightmare Radio: The Night Stalker” and “The Game of 100 Candles: The Last Possession”). The film is produced by Nicolás Onetti, known for films such as “1978” and What the Waters Left Behind,” with a screenplay penned by Gonzalo Mellid and Camilo Zaffora.



“Play Dead” follows the harrowing journey of Alison (portrayed by Paula Brasca), a woman who finds herself seriously injured and trapped in a dim, cryptic basement. Desperate to survive, she must use her wits and pretend to be dead in order to blend in with the corpses around her. As she desperately fights to stay alive, Alison uncovers a horrifying secret: a grotesque, ritualistic celebration is unfolding in the house above. With each passing moment, the danger intensifies.



The thriller draws heavy inspiration from horror classics like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Don’t Breathe,” combining relentless tension with grotesque horror to create a truly unforgettable experience.

Black Mandala has represented several of Goitia’s previous films including “Nightmare Radio” and “The Game of 100 Candles.”



Earlier this year, the company picked up sales rights to “1978,” a horror film that starts with a soccer match. The film had its world premiere at the Sitges fantasy and horror film festival in Spain. It had its U.S. festival premiere at Screamfest on Oct. 12.

