Why I Play series: Wingsuit Pilot Alex Tran

Since young, Alex Tran has always looked up to the sky and wondered what it would be like to fly among the clouds – even though he had a fear of heights.

After hundreds of skydiving jumps across United States and Australia, Tran was finally able to “fly” in a wingsuit. Most recently, the 29-year-old – who is based in Singapore – took part in an attempt to break the world record for the most number of wingsuiters flying in a formation.

Q: How did you pick up this sport?

A: I remember I was sitting on my bed, I’ve been working and it was two o’clock in the morning or something, and I’ve always been somebody who liked chasing my dreams.

Before this, I had been a professional DJ. That was my dream and I had accomplished all the goals that I wanted to do. I had just researched skydiving and basically I decided that night I’m going to do it. I booked my time off, went and did my Accelerated Freefall Course.

Which muscle groups are most involved in this sport? Which part of your body ache the most after a flight and why?

Definitely your scalenes (the muscles on the neck and around the throat), your trapezius muscle (the muscles behind the neck and on the upper back) and your upper torso. This is because those parts bear a lot of pressure during a flight.

Do you know anyone in the sport who has or used to have a fear of heights?

I myself have a fear of heights, really. Four years ago, before I started skydiving, I was at the Burj Khalifa, which is the world’s tallest building. At the top, there’s an observatory and the floor is made of clear plexiglass so you can look all the way down, thousands and thousands of feet.

I was so scared with paralysing fear. I couldn’t even stand up because I had this irrational fear that, if I stood up, the glass breaks and I just fall to my death. I know it sounds crazy. Obviously, the first skydive jump was terrifying. But, as you do it more and more, you learn to overcome that fear and relax.

What are the biggest misconceptions people have of this sport?

People always think that wingsuit flyers are crazy or reckless, or that we are trying to throw away our lives. I would think it’s the opposite for me. It’s more of a passion and love for living.

For certain people, they’re comfortable doing whatever it is that they’re doing and that’s totally cool for them. But for me, in order for me to experience the life that I want to live, I have to go through fear and pain and cross the barrier to get there. That doesn’t necessarily make you a reckless person, right?

Although I do have a fear of heights, I am able to overcome that. When I’m flying, it’s like I’m so relaxed. It’s crazy, I can’t even describe it.

In your experience so far, what has been your most amazing experience?

I think the first time I’ve ever flown in a wingsuit is definitely top of the list, because it was something I’d worked very hard to get at. You have to do 200 skydives in order to fly in a wingsuit.

I was at 74 or 75 skydives, and I took time off and spent about a month and a half in the US just to complete it. I was jumping seven to nine times a day, every day, seven days a week.

