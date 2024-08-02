Player of the Week--Alaina Stout--Pantheon MMA
Three-time shot put Olympian Raven Saunders typically competes in a signature-themed mask. Most of the time, it's a Hulk version, and if you've never seen something like that before, it certainly will catch your eye and make you wonder why. Raven's reason for
"We're not here playing or taking a vacation," head of the country's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said as Ana Carolina Vieira headed home
Imane Khelif, one of two female boxers disqualified from 2023 world championships for failing gender eligibility test, has opponent quit after one punch.
Khelif’s dominant showing will only inflame the debate over whether she should be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics.
"There are many small details, they’re stories within the stories."
"It's not really seasoned."
TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — A surfing judge was removed from the Paris Olympics judging panel after a photo circulated online of him embracing a competitor along the shore’s edge in Tahiti this week.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek dropped to her knees and clutched at her midsection after getting hit by a ball in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals Wednesday, but it was her opponent, Danielle Collins, who stopped playing in the third set because of an injured stomach muscle she said was caused by cramping and dehydration from a lack of cold water available during a previous match.
At this point, I feel like these muffins could save me.
One golfer for Team USA, Wyndham Clark, struggled to start the Paris Olympics. And that meshed with grumbles about the current qualifying system.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Caddies do not get a medal in the Olympics, only the golfers do. The caddie for Xander Schauffele received some gold that he considers just as valuable from the Tokyo Games.
"I try not to think about this," the eight-time gold medalist said.
The actress stepped out in Paris to support team USA at the 2024 Olympics
Argentina World Cup champion Ángel Di María says he won’t finish his soccer career with his hometown club after violent threats against his family.
Italian boxer Angela Carini decided to withdraw in tears just 46 seconds after the start of a match that has sparked huge controversy at the Olympics.
With his run-of-the-mill prescription glasses and nonchalant pose, Turkish Olympic shooter and Paris 2024 silver medalist Yusuf Dikeç has been propelled to viral stardom.
Paltrow sported a dark brown SKIMS bodysuit as she snapped a mirror selfie and shared it to her Instagram Stories
Canada's women's soccer team has advanced to the knockout rounds of the Paris Olympics despite receiving a point deduction from the drone spying scandal, which has deepened. As Crystal Goomansingh reports, newly uncovered emails reveal an organized operation to cheat.
Mercedes say George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix because the car’s tyres, underfloor ‘plank’ and Russell himself lost more weight than expected.
Marta was sent off after being red carded in Brazil's Olympic group finale against Spain on Wednesday.