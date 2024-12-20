Player of the Week--Noah Goodwin--Rejoice Christian
Player of the Week--Noah Goodwin--Rejoice Christian
Player of the Week--Noah Goodwin--Rejoice Christian
Paul Coffey talks about his first conversation with Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and what he means to the team.
The NFL star quarterback is spreading Christmas cheer in the Chiefs' locker room
After being bought out by the Predators, the former Senator now has more points than anyone in Nashville.
There was reportedly a closed-door meeting between the Rangers' players following their Sunday night loss to the Blues.
The Los Angeles Chargers dusted off one of the most obscure rules in the NFL book to land a field goal before halftime on Thursday night. As the Chargers trailed the Denver Broncos 21-10, the team called a fair catch on a punt as time expired in the second quarter. Rather…
Kelce is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed to the practice squad of his new NFL team.
Take another step toward a trip to the fantasy championship with Sal Vetri's favorite RB matchups in Week 16!
The Vancouver Canucks look to bounce back in their second leg of a back-to-back when battling the Vegas Golden Knights
As the Edmonton Oilers get closer to full health, what happens with their forward group, especially given some depth players exceeding expectations?
These are the seven events that make up the fall portion of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
These days, it's very hard to deny the New York Jets are a glorified circus act masquerading as a professional football team. After promises of being this moribund franchise's savior, Aaron Ro
Colby Covington and Jon Jones still have no love lost for each other. Covington never fails to take the opportunity to go after UFC heavyweight champion Jones, such as he did during media day for his UFC on ESPN 63 headliner this month. Covington wound up suffering
Louis Leblanc didn't pan out in Montreal.
Want to watch Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship this weekend? Here's all the information you need.
Formula 1 team Red Bull has dropped Sergio Perez after months of poor results.
All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman remains unsigned, arguably the top position player still on the free agent market.
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a pretty clever dig in at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson while talking about hi
Travis Hunter may now be a Heisman Trophy-winner, but for NFL Draft purposes, it feels like he's a curiosity. Will he play cornerback mainly? Will he be a mostly full-time wide receiver? Will he play a ton of defense with some offense sprinkled in? We know that he'