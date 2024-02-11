Players arrive for the Super Bowl
Players for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs including Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and more arrive for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Players for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs including Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and more arrive for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This is what we call a flawless finish
The NFL wife paired her dress with silver heels and a matching handbag
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who fired a close-in slap shot into an empty net.
Goalkeeper Lars Jansen scored an incredible long-range goal from inside his own half to help his Noordwijk team to a 3-1 victory over Amsterdamsche FC in the Dutch third division – and, remarkably, didn’t even realise he’d scored.
Fans were heard early and often on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
Prince Harry attended the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean he will be at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The Philly native is coming home.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
A woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after tumbling from the 16th hole grandstand during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour officials say.
BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. Lindgren wasn’t tested m
The win is the third of Johnson's LIV Golf career.
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
The Sports Committee of Ukraine has created a "requiem" for those athletes who have lost their lives in the conflict.
It’s frowned upon when NFL players complain to the referees. But at least they don’t urinate on them. The same cannot be said for the competitors in the Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet’s canine football game that takes place in October but does not air until the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday. The event’s referee, Dan Schachner, stays ready for all eventualities by keeping five identical uniforms in his dressing room so he can change when accidents occur. Schachner, 49, admits growing lax about handin
He also played competed on the 32nd season of “Survivor” on CBC.
Fans hope the superstar will attend the Sunday game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
After saying Chiefs were misrepresenting his injury status, receiver Kadarius Toney will miss a seventh consecutive game on Super Bowl Sunday.
NEW YORK — The Vancouver Canucks will play the final two games of their current NHL road trip without defenceman Nikita Zadorov. Zadorov has been suspended for two games by the NHL's department of player safety following his check to the head of Detroit Red Wings' forward Lucas Raymond during Saturday's game at Little Caesars Arena, in which the hosts posted a 4-3 overtime victory. Zadorov will miss two games without pay for his check at 4:07 of the second period. Zadorov was assessed a match pe
With their skip still nursing a knee injury, the members of Team Glenn Howard are adding a player to their squad for the upcoming Montana's Brier. Mat Camm, who normally throws third stones on John Epping's team, will wear Ontario colours with the Penetanguishene, Ont.,-based side for the March 1-10 national men's curling championship at Regina's Brandt Centre. The team made it official Saturday afternoon with a post on social media. Howard's surgically repaired knee has kept him out of competit