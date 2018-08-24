Players and Fans Flee Stadium After Gunshot Heard Outside Alabama High School Football Game

A high school football game in Montgomery, Alabama, was abandoned on Thursday, August 23, after gunshots were reported to have been fired outside of the Alabama State University stadium.

Videos shared to social media after the game show players from Carver-Montgomery and Jeff Davis High School, as well as spectators, fleeing the field and stands after the gunshots were heard. Carver-Montgomery were up 19-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter when the game ended, local media report.

Carver head coach James Thompson said he was getting ready to run a play when multiple gunshots were heard. “We have to use the events that happened as a teachable moment. We’ll have to put this behind us and move forward. It’s just sad,” he said. Credit: Jeff Martin via Storyful