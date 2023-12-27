Playful Seal Delights Onlookers By Bouncing on Trampoline

A playful seal delighted onlookers by bouncing on a backyard trampoline in Triabunna, Tasmania.

Video filmed by Mards Castle on December 20 shows the Australian fur seal lounging on the trampoline before hopping off.

Locals were split on what to call the seal, with names like Dennis the Menace and Barry from Bunna being considered.

“It was like Santa had come early only it was Barry (what we like to call him) the ’bunna seal,” Castle said. “Not only were the children so excited of Barry’s arrival, so were all the adults.” Credit: Mards Castle via Storyful