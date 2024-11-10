Playground to close while tree removed

The States said a diseased tree near the playground meant it needed to be temporarily closed [BBC]

A playground will be closed for four days as a safety precaution while a large pine tree is felled, the States of Guernsey has confirmed.

The site at Saumarez Park will be closed from 12 November as the tree has reached an age where it is likely to drop branches.

A States spokesperson also said there were indications there are other structural problems with the tree or that it is potentially diseased, which was verified by a local arborist.

The planned works will take place during the week to ensure the playground can be reopened ready for the weekend, weather permitting.

The States spokesperson also confirmed only those working at St John’s Residential Home will be permitted to use the car park next to the playground.

Those visiting St John’s will still be able to access the home but anyone driving there will only be able to park at the rear car park off Ruette des Saumarez.

