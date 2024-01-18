Playing #4Ma: Louisville's Kiki Jefferson inspired by mother's battle with cancer

The Canadian Press

Annual data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows a record number of bacterial infections that have been deadly in rare cases, especially among children. The agency said Wednesday that as of Jan. 9, its lab detected an invasive Group A streptococcal infection in more than 4,600 samples that provinces sent last year to its lab. That is the highest annual number of invasive Group A strep samples submitted, with the previous peak of 3,236 samples in 2019, it said. "The largest increases con