Who’s playing Ace of Spades in Sacramento this winter? See 2024 concert lineup

Sacramento’s Ace of Spades is starting 2024 with a packed lineup of live shows.

Big-name acts coming to the popular music venue this year include Isaiah Rashad, Eric Bellinger and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Here are some of the performers you can see at Ace of Spades in January and February, as of Tuesday.

Check with the venue and Live Nation for event updates.

January

The Expendables, Jan. 13

The four-piece rock band blends ska, surf rock, punk, reggae and metal sounds.

Tickets start at $35.35.

Mustache Harbor, Jan. 20

Mustache Harbor is a soft rock tribute band.

Tickets start at $35.25.

Poolside, Jan. 28

Poolside is a Los Angeles-based project by producer Jeffrey Paradise. He’s taken the stage at events across the world, including Outside Lands and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Tickets start at $41.25.

February

Isaiah Rashad, Feb. 1

Hip hop artist Isaiah Rashad is best known for his 2016 record “The Sun’s Tired,” featuring top tracks “Free Lunch” and “Wat’s Wrong,” a collaboration with Zacari and Kendrick Lamar.

His latest release was a single in November called “Rolling Stoned.”

He’s on tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his first Top Dawg Entertainment project, “Cilvia Demo.”

Resale tickets start at $83.48.

Eric Bellinger, Feb. 3

R&B artist Eric Bellinger is on his “The Rebirth Tour.” He performed as part of Sacramento’s Concert in the Park series in July.

Tickets start at $35.25.

Night Lovell, Feb. 4

Night Lovell is a Canadian rapper and producer. He released a 12-track album in December called “I Hope You’re Happy,” featuring ZillaKami and Freddie Dredd.

Tickets start at $35.25.

Babytron, Feb 6

Babytron is an alternative hip hop artist and rapper from Michigan.

Tickets start at $44.50.

The Elovaters, Feb. 7

Boston-based reggae band The Elovators is on its “Endless Summer Tour.”

Tickets start at $52.

Denm and Little Stranger, Feb. 10

Pop-electronic artist Denm is coming to Sacramento with Little Stranger, an indie hip hop group.

Story continues

Tickets start at $35.25.

The Movement, Feb. 15

The Movement is an alternative reggae band from South Carolina.

Tickets start at $32.50.

Bryce Vine, Feb. 16

Rapper and singer Bryce Vine is on “The Saturday Night Tour.” His hit songs include include “Drew Barrymore” and “La La Land,” featuring rapper YG.

Tickets start at $56.50.

Nate Smith, Feb. 17

Country artist Nate Smith is on his “World on Fire” tour.

Tickets start at $66.78.

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 20

Alternative pop and psychedeliac funk group Magic City Hippies is coming to Sacramento as part of its “Winter Tour.”

The band is from Miami.

Tickets start at $35.25.

Mike Sherm, Feb. 21

Rapper Mike Sherm is known for the songs “Baby,” “Therapy” and “Ballin.”

Tickets start at $98.

Mahalia, Feb. 24

Mahalia is a singer and songwriter from the United Kingdom.

Her music takes root in British soul and American neo-soul, according to Spotify. Mahalia’s top tracks include her collaborations with Ella Mai on “What You Did” and with Burna Boy on “Simmer.”

She put out an EP in November called “ILY.”

Tickets start at $38.50.

Dorian Electra, Feb. 26

Dorian Electra is an experiential pop singer whose music fuses metal, jazz, baroque and EDM. The artist released a third album, “Fanfare,” in October.

Tickets start at $35.25.

Gary Numan, Feb. 28

Gary Numan is an English musician.

Tickets start at $48.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Feb. 29

Hip hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, known for hits “Tha Crossroads” and “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” is coming to the capital city.

The group released a special edition album, “Thug Brothers” in 2022, featuring the songs “Ready for War” and “Stay on the Grind.”

Tickets start at $45.

